Ronald Lee Baker, a passionate welder and lifelong resident of Addis, LA passed away on April 6, 2020 at the age of 62. Ronnie worked as an offshore welder for Hercules/Parker Drilling for 22 years. Ronnie enjoyed the simple things in life, like visiting with family and friends or relaxing at home while watching his favorite TV shows and movies. Ronnie is survived by his three children, Charles C. Baker and partner Rachel Hotard, Leslie Sterzinger and husband Jarrod, and Michael Baker; twin brother, Donald Lee Baker and wife Jo-Ann; brother, Charles N. Baker Jr. and wife Brenda; sister, Nancy Henninger; three grandchildren, Willow Baker, Josef Sterzinger, and Emilia Sterzinger; nephews, Brennan Baker and Colin Baker, nieces, Lindsey Tullier and Brittany Baker. Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Charles N. Baker Sr.; mother, Rose Marie Baker and brother, Dennis Baker. Ronnie will be remembered for his big personality, smile that lit up the room and will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Ronald's life will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Friday, July 10th, from 9 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Gray Pearson. Burial of ashes will follow in Grace Memorial Park.

