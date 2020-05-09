Ronald Lee Chisholm
Ronald Lee Chisholm, age 43, beloved son of Linda P. Chisholm, went home on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was a resident of Denham Springs and had attended Denham Springs High. He was born on June 6, 1976 in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. He is survived by his mother, Linda Chisholm, grandfather, Harry R. Prather, daughters, Haley Chisholm and Ashley Hanner, brothers, William D. Chisholm, Jr. and Darrel Prather, sisters, Anissa Hoover, Jenifer Nelson, grandchildren, Nathan and Cameron Hanner, wife, Jessica Teston Chisholm, stepmother, Vivian Prather, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by fathers, William D. Chisholm and Ronald Lee Prather, wife, Shannon Gail Chisholm, daughter, Hannah Marie Chisholm. He attended Denham Springs Church of Christ and Bethany Church. Thank you to our Church Family for all of your prayers. A private service will be held at a later time. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com or send condolences to Linda Chisholm.

Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
