Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronnie Watts, born in Hammond and resident of Gonzales, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the age of 67. Ronnie was a generous and loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to support and follow his grandchildren's sporting events as well as play golf with his buddies, Remi and Mooney. He owned and managed Glenn Baker's HTG and A/C Company. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Gautreau Watts; daughters, Ronica Watts and Desiree Watts James ( Jessie James, Jr.); son, Derrick Watts ( Brittany Mayers Watts); grandchildren, Alexis, Kasen, and Kohen Watts, Brystal and Britton James; brother, Gerald Watts (Nancy Burkett Watts); mother-in-law, Elizabeth Gautreau. He is preceded in death by his parents, Betty Noble and Hunter Watts; nephews, Garrett Haydel and Jeremy Watts; father-in-law, Joseph H. Gautreau. Funeral services for Ronnie will be private. Derrick Watts, Jessie James, Jr., Remi Gautreau, Mooney Brignac, David Babin, and Adam Watts will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Baton Rouge General Hospital, Notre Dame Hospice, Dr. Gerald Miletello and Alicia Siears, NP for their kindness, care, and compassion. To offer condolences to the family, please visit Ronnie Watts, born in Hammond and resident of Gonzales, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the age of 67. Ronnie was a generous and loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to support and follow his grandchildren's sporting events as well as play golf with his buddies, Remi and Mooney. He owned and managed Glenn Baker's HTG and A/C Company. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Gautreau Watts; daughters, Ronica Watts and Desiree Watts James ( Jessie James, Jr.); son, Derrick Watts ( Brittany Mayers Watts); grandchildren, Alexis, Kasen, and Kohen Watts, Brystal and Britton James; brother, Gerald Watts (Nancy Burkett Watts); mother-in-law, Elizabeth Gautreau. He is preceded in death by his parents, Betty Noble and Hunter Watts; nephews, Garrett Haydel and Jeremy Watts; father-in-law, Joseph H. Gautreau. Funeral services for Ronnie will be private. Derrick Watts, Jessie James, Jr., Remi Gautreau, Mooney Brignac, David Babin, and Adam Watts will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Baton Rouge General Hospital, Notre Dame Hospice, Dr. Gerald Miletello and Alicia Siears, NP for their kindness, care, and compassion. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close