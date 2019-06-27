Ronald "Twin" Lemon departed this life on Sunday, June 19, 2019 at Legacy Nursing Home, Plaquemine, LA. He was 51, a native and resident of Klotzville, LA. Visitation on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Virginia Baptist Church, Ewellville, LA from 8:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019