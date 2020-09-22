Ronald Lewis Alford, 85, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge. He was a native of Tangipahoa Parish and longtime resident of Denham Springs, LA. He served his community and retired as Captain from Baton Rouge City Police Department. He then served his state through the Louisiana Circuit Court of Appeals and attended the Law Enforcement School of LSU, the University of Colorado and eventually graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA serving his country through as a Criminal Investigator. Over the years he received many honors including Lawman of the Year. He was a member of the Baptist faith, attending Lanier Baptist Church with his family for many years and also helped build several Baptist churches. Ronald was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lillian Jo Ann Alford; sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald James "Jimmy" Alford (Cherryl), and Gary Glynn Alford (Jana); grandchildren, Kelli Alford (Bo), Amber Bermudez (Danel), Lindsey McClure (Thomas), Adam Alford (Brandy), and Chad Alford (Andrea); 8 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, A.W. Alford and Mae Bennett Alford; and siblings, Wendell Alford, Alton "Bob" Alford, Carl Alford, and Carol Jean Bridges. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Friday, September 25, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Kentwood, LA.. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.