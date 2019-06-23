Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald M. "Daddy and Pappa" Carlin Sr. passed away June 14, 2019 at 11:40 pm. He had been sick with Dementia for a while. He retired from the milk industry. He loved hunting, fishing and driving his tractor. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grand father. He is survived by his wife Rose of 59 years; Daughters Debra and Glenn Harrison, Darlene Weathers, and Deirdre Carlin; Sons, Ron Jr. and Pat Carlin, and Randy Carlin; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother Marc Carlin. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and a brother. He was a member of Amite Baptist Church. He donated his body to Tulane School of Medicine. Ronald's family wants to thank the great team of Pinnacle Hospice and Gilda of Oschner's Cardiology. A memorial service will will be held at a future date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 23 to June 24, 2019

