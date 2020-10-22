Ronald "Ronnie" Martin Rome, 82, a native and resident of Donaldsonville, LA, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Ronnie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, sibling, and friend. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Georgiana Landry Rome; three daughters, Elizabeth "Liz" Laiche (Darrell), MaryLynn (Steve) Daigle, and Toni Rodrigue; four sons, Ronald Rome (Janice), Bryon Rome (Tracy), Troy Rome, and Michael Rome; eight grandchildren, Nicole Paille, Stefanie Dale, Jennifer Laiche, Kyle Rome, Cody Rome, Kaylan Rome, Hallie Daigle, and Avi Rodrigue; ten great-grandchildren, Morgan Blackwell, Violet Paille, Emma Paille, Lilly Paille, Tristan Paille, Collins Dale, Campbell Dale, Braylon Rome, Kinley Rome, and Kodi Rome; two sisters, Marylee Hebert and Joann Smith and one sister-in-law, Marlene Rome. He was preceded in death by his parents, Camille and Bonnie Rome and one brother, Anthony "Tony" Rome. Due to current circumstance with COVID19, a private memorial Mass will be held.

