Ronald Martin "Ronnie" Rome
Ronald "Ronnie" Martin Rome, 82, a native and resident of Donaldsonville, LA, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Ronnie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, sibling, and friend. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Georgiana Landry Rome; three daughters, Elizabeth "Liz" Laiche (Darrell), MaryLynn (Steve) Daigle, and Toni Rodrigue; four sons, Ronald Rome (Janice), Bryon Rome (Tracy), Troy Rome, and Michael Rome; eight grandchildren, Nicole Paille, Stefanie Dale, Jennifer Laiche, Kyle Rome, Cody Rome, Kaylan Rome, Hallie Daigle, and Avi Rodrigue; ten great-grandchildren, Morgan Blackwell, Violet Paille, Emma Paille, Lilly Paille, Tristan Paille, Collins Dale, Campbell Dale, Braylon Rome, Kinley Rome, and Kodi Rome; two sisters, Marylee Hebert and Joann Smith and one sister-in-law, Marlene Rome. He was preceded in death by his parents, Camille and Bonnie Rome and one brother, Anthony "Tony" Rome. Due to current circumstance with COVID19, a private memorial Mass will be held.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
