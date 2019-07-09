A loving husband and father with a love for gardening, especially his tomatoes, Ronald Matthew Diez, 88, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Gonzales, LA. Survived by his wife, Joyce Schexnayder Diez; 2 daughters, Stacy and husband Bobby Melancon, Stefanie and husband Day Huguet; 4 sons, Brent and wife Linda Diez, Byron and wife Brigina Diez, Kris and wife Claudia Diez, David and wife Lisa Diez; 1 sister, Marilyn Sue Lanoux and 1 brother, Wilbur Diez and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church from 9:30AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM, celebrated by Fr. Phil Spano. Interment will follow at Cornerview Cemetery. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 9 to July 11, 2019