Ronald Paul Bordelon began his journey on March 13, 1945 in Alexandria, Louisiana, but he stopped counting years at age 74. Ron was called home on December 19, 2019 on the nineteenth hour. He is preceded in death by his parents, Aldon Paul Bordelon and Era Mae Bordelon Lavery and his brother, Don Bordelon. He is survived by his wife, Meg, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a devoted husband to his wife Meg and a loving father to David and Jeanne and her husband Jeff Laceky, and "Crawdaddy" to his grandchildren Sam and his wife Maria, Margaret, Gregory, Danielle and Jonathan and great grandfather to Gisselle and Mercy. Ron is also survived by his sister-in-law, Carol Calkins, and brother-in-law David Holmes, and many nieces and nephews. Ron loved being with his grandchildren and his family - forever imparting wisdom and witticism. He had a passion for What-a-burgers, malt balls and Candy Corn! He was always up for a movie and loved playing games. He loved Mexican dominoes and you could NOT beat him at Rummikub! He kept everyone around him laughing. He had the greatest wit. He had a heart for others and always had a good (long) story to tell. Ron will be remembered for his wonderful laugh and fabulous sense of humor. He and his brother are having a grand time in Heaven and Heaven is a better place now. Meg and Ron have been long-time members Skillman Church of Christ. Ron graduated from Louisiana State University with a Master's Degree in accounting. Ron's career spanned some 50 years having served as a Big 4 CPA, CFO, mentor to business owners, consultant, and adjunct professor at Univ of Dallas and TWU. One of his proudest accomplishments as Treasurer of Trammell Crow, was creating an effective treasury system for the 3000 entity organization and then introducing them to Wall Street with one of the most complex commercial paper offering in history. 