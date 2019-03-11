Ronald Paul Greaud, 86 years old, a resident of Watson, Louisiana, passed away on March 9, 2019. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 66 years Mary Horne Greaud; three children, Rhonda Greaud, Richard Greaud and his wife Valerie Greaud, and Risa Greaud McCann and her husband Robert McCann; three grandsons, Lance McCann and his wife Sarah Elisar McCann, Andrew James McCann and his wife Henriette Eidsnes McCann, and Max Robert McCann and his wife Erin Lee McCann. Ronnie and Mary have four great grandchildren, Ellen Eidsnes and Markus Eidsnes, parents – Andrew and Henriette; Catherine Louise McCann and Jack Robert McCann, parents- Lance and Sarah McCann. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Paul and Effie Daigle Greaud ; and his sister Effie Mae Greaud Waguespack. Ronnie worked at Exxon Chemical Plant as an Operator for 40 years before retiring. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, hunting, reading and studying Old Testament history. He and his wife, Mary loved to travel and took numerous domestic and overseas cruises. They are both members of Live Oak United Methodist Church, Denham Springs. Ronnie was known for his witty sayings but the most meaningful saying to his family and friends is "My ticket is punched, I am just waiting on the train!" We know Daddy boarded and rode the train to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 6 – 8 PM. Funeral Service will be held at Live Oak United Methodist Church, 34890 LA Highway 16, Denham Springs, at 10:30 AM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 with a visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Richard Greaud, Tim Horne, Robert McCann, Lance McCann, Andrew McCann and Max McCann. Honorary Pallbearers will be Thomas Perea and Erl Warden. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Live Oak United Methodist Church – Building and Mission Fund. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary