Ronald R. Landry passed away at The Suites at Sugar Mill Point Retirement Home in Houma, Louisiana, on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the age of 84. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents Enola A. Landry and Gustave Landry Jr., his brother Gustave J. Landry III, and sister-in-law Althea G. Landry. Ronald is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy L. Landry, son Stuart Landry (Aline), daughter Laurie Landry, son Scott Landry, daughter Stephanie L. Passey (Clayton), grandson Adam Landry (Lauren), and niece Sharon L. Gibson (David). Ronald was born in Klotzville, Louisiana in 1935, and operated Landry's Grocery Store in Brusly St. Vincent with his father Gustave for many years. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and served from 1958 to 1960. He was an avid fisherman, especially of largemouth bass, in his younger days. He loved taking his young children, and later his young grandson, fishing at the local pond. After raising their four children and reaching their retirements, he and Judy moved to Thibodaux, Louisiana, where he spent his later years. He enjoyed dancing at family weddings, watching Saints and LSU football, and time spent with his family and friends. Services will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Church in Paincourtville, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The funeral mass will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow at the church cemetery.

