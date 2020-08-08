Ronnie Ray Harvey, "Ronnie", a native and resident of Holden, LA. and former resident of Central, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the age of 83. After graduation from Hammond High School, he joined the Navy and sailed the sea for a few years. Afterwards he attended Southeastern University. He worked for a short time with the State of Louisiana in accounting then went to work with Crown Zellerbach Paper Mill (later Tembec) where he spent many years in the paper industry working multiple positions until his retirement as Maintenance Supervisor. Ronnie is survived by his wife Annette Bankston Wagner Harvey, his children Gurney Dean Harvey, Whit Harvey, Rhondette McGee (Gary Raborn), Troy Wagner (Kathy), and Judy Costanza. His grandchildren Kris Harvey, Bo Harvey, Chris Costanza (Regina), Clint Costanza (Stacey), Colby Wagner (Kambi), Curt Wagner, Cyle Wagner (Courtney) and 19 great grandchildren. Ronnie is preceded in death by his first wife Alice Faye Gurney Harvey; his parents, Robert E. Harvey and Stella Howze Harvey Riley. A private graveside service was held on Friday, in Howze Cemetery, with eulogy by his Rev. Berkley Boyd. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

