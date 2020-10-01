1/1
Ronald Robinson Sr.
Ronald went to be with the Lord at the age of 58 on September 18, 2020 at OLOL Hospital of Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Carney-Mackey Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday October 3rd, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment services are private. Seated is limited and MASKS ARE REQUIRED! Ronald leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Arbella Robinson, his loving wife, Yolonda Robinson, his sons, Ronald James Robinson, Jr. (Ashley), Donald Robinson, Daniel Coleman, Jonathan O'Conner and Ron Thomas, his daughters, Ronlonda Robinson, Patrice Jenkins (Hiram), Pakia O'Conner and Keisha Thomas, his brothers Joseph Robinson, Darryl Robinson and Warren Robinson, God Sister, Yaskithia "Shon" Williams and a host of grand children, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:30 AM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
