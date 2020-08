Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ronald's life story with friends and family

Share Ronald's life story with friends and family

Ronald Roy, 46, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Viewing Friday August 7, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am at Bible World Christian Center, 1771 N. Lobdell Blvd., Baton Rouge, La 70806. Masks are mandatory. Interment in Hope Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store