Ronald Roy Benoit passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Ascension Oaks Nursing Home in Gonzales at the age of 80. He was a native and lifelong resident of Plaquemine. Ronald was a current resident of French Settlement. He was a retired mechanic who worked for Iberville Parish and Prime Equipment. Ronald wished to be cremated. Due to recent public health concerns and restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Ronald is survived by his wife , Mary ""Carol"" Haase Benoit of French Settlement; four daughters, Stacie Benoit and husband Larry Joseph Blanchard Jr. of Prairieville, Rhonda Ann Lobell and husband Gene Eleazar of French Settlement, Addie Jean ""Jeannie"" Benoit and fiancé Carl Badeaux of Rosedale, Mary Carol Benoit Falcon and husband Shane Falcon of Gonzales; one brother, Robert Earl Benoit and wife Sarah of Brusly; four grandchildren, Jessica Mary Blanchard, Todd Whitney Lobell, Jr. and wife Lacey, Stephanie Davis and Jacob Oxford; three step-grandchildren, Jacob Falcon, Morgan Badeaux, and Rachel Pinsonat and husband Mitchell; four great-grandchildren, Beau, Cavin, Georgie ""GiGi"" and Crew Lobell. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Philomine Gilbert Benoit; one sister, Catherine Roucher; two brothers, Elton Benoit and Wilfred Clay Benoit; and a grandson, Jonathon Paul Lobell. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Ascension Oaks Nursing Home and Rehab Center. Please share memories and look for updates on the memorial service day and times at www.wilbertservices.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020