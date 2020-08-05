Ronald Ruhl Donaldson, passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter on August 3, 2020 just a few short weeks before his 83rd birthday. Ron was a loving husband, amazing father, devoted grandfather and great grandfather to his family but would never pass up the opportunity to be a surrogate parent or grandparent for other family and friends. He was quick with a joke and always had sage advice to lend to someone when asked. He was a tireless, loving caretaker to his wife of 59 years during her long battle with dementia and a true example of what a husband and father should be. It did not take long for anyone who met him to love him and call him friend. He was born on August 29, 1937 in Baton Rouge to Landreau (Jack) and Cecilia Donaldson. He grew up in a large family with seven brothers (Ted, Laddie, Jackie, Richard, David, Tommy and Pat) and one sister (Mary Cecilia (Cissy) Poret). He attended Sacred Heart Elementary and was a 1955 graduate of Catholic High School. After high school he earned degrees from LSU and then Northeastern Louisiana University School of Pharmacy. He married the love of his life, Judith Ann Langridge on August 20, 1959 and had four children Rebecca, Kevin, Susan and Richard. After graduating pharmacy school, he worked at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and Bolton's Pharmacy until he took a job at Rubicon Chemical as a research chemist. He left Rubicon for a brief time to open Pete's Pharmacy #2 but closed the store in 1979 to return to Rubicon as Quality Manager until his retirement in 1999. After retirement, he continued to work as a pharmacist on occasion but mostly he spent his time hunting, fishing and traveling. As much as he enjoyed these things, the one thing he loved more than anything was spending time with family especially his grandchildren. He leaves behind to honor his memory, his loving family; Daughters, Rebecca Donaldson Berger (David) and Susan Jones (Jay), sons; Kevin Donaldson and Rick Donaldson (Devyn), Grandchildren; Corey Donaldson, Larre' Donaldson, Jordan Kogel (Katie), Hayley Kogel, Britt Kogel, Cameron Berger, Chase Berger, Myles Donaldson, Ryen Donaldson, Allison Jones, great grandchildren: Madelyn Donaldson, Jewel Donaldson, Eathen Jacobs, and Kannon Kogel, Siblings; Ted Donaldson (Marie), Cissy Poret (Yves), David Donaldson (Renee), Tommy Donaldson (Hilda),and Pat Donaldson (Alexia), In-laws; Lorraine Adams, Owen Langridge (Gail), Roy Langridge (Deidra)and more nieces and nephews than you can count. Ron was preceded in death by his beloved wife Judy Donaldson, his parents Landreau and Cecilia Donaldson, brothers; Laddie Donaldson, Jackie Donaldson and Richard Donaldson; Brother-in-law; Milton Langridge and son law; Lloyd Kogel. Pall Bearers will be his five grandsons; Corey Donaldson, Jordan Kogel, Chase Berger, Britt Donaldson and Myles Donaldson, and two son-in-laws; David Berger and Jay Jones. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Donald Brignac for being so kind and caring throughout his life, Audubon Home Health and Audubon Hospice, especially to his therapist, Ana, Suzanne, and Crystal, Social Worker; Jenny, Aide: Tasha and his very special nurse Katie Theriot, your compassion and gentle care meant so much. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 6PM until 9PM and resuming at St. George Church on August 7, 2020 from 10 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM. Interment to follow at St. George Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the children's hospital of your choice.