Ronald "Ronnie or R. T." Tate, age 62, life-long resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at New Light Baptist Church 650 Blount Rd. Visitation from 9:00 a. m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Hope Cemetery. His memories will be cherished by his mother Alma Tate Harris, two daughters Demetria (Lamontache) Williams and another daughter both of Zachary, one son Ronald Lynn George of Dallas, TX, two granddaughters, two grand sons, three brothers, three sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020