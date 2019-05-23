A native of Gramercy, former resident of Orlando, Florida and a recent resident of Donaldsonville, Ronald passed away at Chateau D'Ville Rehabilitation Center in Donaldsonville at 4:46 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was 70. Visiting at First Community Antioch Baptist Church, Highway 3125, Lutcher, Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until Religious Services at 12:30 p.m. conducted by the Rev. Ferdinand Gaines, Jr. Interment in Western Cemetery in Lutcher. Survived by his wife, Beverly Williams Taylor. Daughter: Lajuan Taylor. Sons: Mandell Ramone Taylor, Randall (Helsa) Taylor and Ronald (Trina) Taylor, Jr. Sisters: Cheryl Taylor and Joann Taylor Perrilloux. Brothers: Curtis, Lionel and Stanley (Doris ) Taylor. Seven grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents: Arthur Taylor Sr. and Albertha Mitchell Taylor Two brothers: Arthur Taylor, Jr. and Johnny Taylor. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019