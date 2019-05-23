Ronald Terry "Red Bean" Bates, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by family at 7:31 a.m. A native of Fairland, Oklahoma and resident of St. Amant, LA. Ronald was a member of the Gonzales VFW Post 3693 and the Gonzales American Legion. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening and he raised livestock. He also loved to sing and made the best breakfast. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9:30 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial will be at L.A. National Cemetery, Zachary, LA on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 12:30 pm. Survived by his wife, Mary Gayle Bates; his daughters, Monet Bates and Maci Bates Villenurve and husband Blaize; his sisters, Pamela Bates and Tina Bates Bravata; his brothers, Amos Bates, Larry Bates, James Bates, and Dennis Bates; and his grandchild, Isabella Villenurve. Preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Genoma Bates; and his brother, Ricky Bates. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 28, 2019