Ronald Thomas Sessions, a resident of Independence, LA, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home. He was born September 5, 1942 in Baton Rouge, LA and was 77 years of age. He was a US Army Veteran of Vietnam and pipefitter for Union Local #198 in Baton Rouge for 50 years. He is survived by his wife, Mary Z. Sessions of Independence, LA; 3 daughters, Deanna Sessions-Mitchell of Jacksonville, FL, Staci Sessions Barksdale of Jacksonville, FL and Christy Sessions Kervin and husband David Kervin of Folsom, LA; 2 step-daughters, Christina Williams of Peoria, AZ and Stephanie Trapen of Independence, LA; 14 grandchildren, Micah Malnar, Jordan White and husband Oliver, Joshua Mitchell, Meghan Dranguet, Jamie Kate Mitchell, Brianna Taylor, Sarah Mitchell, Hailey Taylor, Anna Trapen, Kara Taylor, Jesse Mitchell, Nicholas Trapen, Cillian Kervin and Colin Kervin. Preceded in death by parents, Corrine and Jesse Sessions; wife, Carol Sessions; 2 brothers, Kendall Sessions and Jerry Sessions and wife Margaret; and son-in-law, Phillip Mitchell. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 6:00PM until 9:00PM on Friday and from 9:00AM until religious services at 10:00AM Saturday, November 2, 2019. Services conducted by Pastor Bradley Bennett. Interment Greensburg Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019