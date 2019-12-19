Ronald "Ronnie" W. Davis, 74, of Baton Rouge, died peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Baton Rouge. Mr. Davis was employed at Exxon Plastics for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Mary "Bea" Davis; aunt and uncle, Doug and Onie Johnson and father-in-law, John "Bob" Doucet. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Susan Doucet Davis; two sons, Damon Paul Davis and Chad Michael Davis; brother, Jerry Davis (Pat); grandson, Jacob Wayne Davis; niece, Shelley Richard, nephew, Randall Davis and numerous other family members. Services will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 10:30 am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019