A resident of Hammond, LA, Ronald Wakefield Dunham passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Richard Murphy House in Hammond, LA. He was born February 2, 1937 in Chicago, IL and was 82 years of age. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He is survived by wife, Audrey Spears Dunham; 2 sons, Gregory Lebouef Dunham and wife, Danielle and Jeff Lebouef Dunham and wife, Karen;1 daughter, Melanie Calderone and husband, Dominick; 6 grandchildren, Chase Lebouef Dunham, Alise Sollie, Tanner Lebouef Dunham and wife, Addison, Tyler Lebouef Dunham, Brittany Curtis and Dominick Calderone III; 3 great-grandchildren, Grayson Sollie, Wakefield Dunham and Chloe Grace Curtis; and numerous cousins including Vona Ledew. Preceded in death by his parents, Wakefield Fuller Dunham and Genevieve Borders Dunham; brothers-in-law, Clyde Spears and Edward Spears; sister-in-law, Sandra Forbes. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 5:00PM until 9:00PM, Sunday, October 6, 2019, and from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM Monday, October 7, 2019. Services conducted by Rev. Justin Craft. Interment Spears Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019