Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Shirly Wascom, 84, a former resident of Covington, Louisiana, passed away on October 4, 2019, in Naples, Florida, his home since March 2018. Ronald was born August 30, 1935 in Folsom, Louisiana, to Gordon E. Wascom and Selma Sharp Wascom. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Ann McIntyre Wascom, his only son, Michael David Wascom of Naples, Florida, special family friend Anthony Zagotta, and his favorite Scottish Terrier, Thatcher. Ronald is predeceased by his parents and his only brother, longtime St. Tammany Parish Assessor Wayne G. Wascom. Ronald was a 1953 graduate of Covington High School and a 1957 graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in accounting. Upon graduation, he accepted a position as audit manager with the United States General Accounting Office. In July 1966, he became Business Manager for the St. Tammany Parish School Board, a position he held for 21 years. Upon retirement from the School Board in August 1987, he joined the Horace Mann Insurance Companies as an account representative. In July 1993, he joined the Louisiana School Boards Association as Associate Executive Director, a position he held until his retirement in February 2005. Ronald was a loyal fan of the LSU Tigers and a season ticket holder for over 50 years as well as his alma mater, the SLU Lions. A private service at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Covington, LA, will be held at a later date with arrangements by E.J. Fielding Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the William Pitcher Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Tammany Parish Public Schools, Attention- Terry Prevost, Post Office Box 940, Covington, LA 70434 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Ronald Shirly Wascom, 84, a former resident of Covington, Louisiana, passed away on October 4, 2019, in Naples, Florida, his home since March 2018. Ronald was born August 30, 1935 in Folsom, Louisiana, to Gordon E. Wascom and Selma Sharp Wascom. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Ann McIntyre Wascom, his only son, Michael David Wascom of Naples, Florida, special family friend Anthony Zagotta, and his favorite Scottish Terrier, Thatcher. Ronald is predeceased by his parents and his only brother, longtime St. Tammany Parish Assessor Wayne G. Wascom. Ronald was a 1953 graduate of Covington High School and a 1957 graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in accounting. Upon graduation, he accepted a position as audit manager with the United States General Accounting Office. In July 1966, he became Business Manager for the St. Tammany Parish School Board, a position he held for 21 years. Upon retirement from the School Board in August 1987, he joined the Horace Mann Insurance Companies as an account representative. In July 1993, he joined the Louisiana School Boards Association as Associate Executive Director, a position he held until his retirement in February 2005. Ronald was a loyal fan of the LSU Tigers and a season ticket holder for over 50 years as well as his alma mater, the SLU Lions. A private service at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Covington, LA, will be held at a later date with arrangements by E.J. Fielding Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the William Pitcher Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Tammany Parish Public Schools, Attention- Terry Prevost, Post Office Box 940, Covington, LA 70434 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org/donate are respectfully requested. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.