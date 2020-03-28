Ronald "Wayne" Attuso, surrounded by his wife and family, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020. A loving husband and father, Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, father Jack Joseph Attuso and mother Josephine Marchiafava Attuso, brother Sam Attuso, sister Lilly Rodney, and grandson Jackson David Attuso. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Trudie Marie Attuso, their two sons; Craig and Mark, daughter-in-law Crystal Martin Attuso, grandchildren; Marc and Zachary Attuso, Rose Attuso, Holly Attuso Rawls and her husband James Rawls III, Eric Joseph Attuso and his wife Abbagayle Jones Attuso and great-grandson Hudson Charles Attuso. A lifelong lover of music he played in a number of small bands with friends and entertained us all during his lifetime. He was known to carry a cigar box of harmonicas in his truck and often played with whatever was on the radio. As an amateur astronomist, he enjoyed using his telescope to educate anyone interested about the wonders found in the night sky. If you visited him at home, you were likely welcomed with a pot of tomato gravy, turtle soup, or vegetable soup. His physical presence will be missed but his memory will endure. The family would like to thank the nurses, aides, and staff of Clarity Hospice and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice for their kindness and assistance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Clarity Hospice or a . In light of current Coronavirus concerns, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020