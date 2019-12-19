Mr. Ronald Wayne Lovett was born on November 21, 1941; a loving husband, father and grandfather gained his wings on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 78. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of French Settlement at 16735 Hwy 16 French Settlement, LA 70733 from 10 AM to 11 AM Friday, December 20, 2019. Funeral Services will begin at 11 AM and Interment will follow at the church cemetery. He is survived by his sons Leon D. Lovett and wife Debi; Kevin C. Lovett Sr. and wife Tiffiany. Nine Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren; sisters Berta Gay and Glenda Dubroc; brothers Vic and wife Cheryl Lovett; Boyce and Wife Jai Lovett; Brother in Law Gary Corbitt and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Leon and Wilma Hood Lovett; wife Anita Crotwell Lovett; sisters Gwendolyn Ryles and husband Shelby, Peggy Sibley and husband Paul, and Susan Corbitt; Brother n Laws Lee James Dubroc and Bill Gay; Special Friend Joyce Glascock Cambre. Services with Church Funeral Services
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019