Ronald Wayne McClay, born September 15, 1954. He passed away on April 30, 2020 in New Orleans, LA. Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Mt. Olive Cemetary (Old Morrisonville) Plaquemine, LA at 1:00 pm. Services Entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary.

