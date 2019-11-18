Ronald Wayne Parker, 74, referred to by his loved ones as "Curdy", went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was retired from Exxon Mobil with 36 years of service. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am conducted by Dr. Wayne Barnes. Burial will follow in Plains Presbyterian Memorial Gardens, Zachary. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ginger Steib Parker, sons, Casey Jude Parker of Zachary, LA and Micah Joseph Parker of Parker, CO, brother, Warren Adams Parker, Jr. (Doris Fontenot Parker) of Converse, LA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kennedy Milyn Parker and Hayden DeShea Burton. He is preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Lillian Parker. Pallbearers will be Casey Parker, Micah Parker, Warren "Butch" Parker, Ishmael Steib, Jr., Keith Kotlar, Harry Morris, Jr. and J.L. Warr. Ronnie was a 1963 graduate of Zachary High School and attended Southeastern LA University. A Vietnam veteran, he was drafted by the US Army and fought and served in combat from 1969 to 1970. He loved fishing, hunting, golf and LSU Sports. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for the care shown to Ronnie. Please make memorial donations to Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge, 5050 Lobdell Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70806.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2019