Ronney Boyd Daigre, 88 passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in his Fairhope home surrounded by family. He was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a longtime resident of Fairhope. Ronney retired in 1993 as a Mechanical Engineer from Albemarle (Ethyl) Chemical Plant in Baton Rouge, LA with 28 years of service. Ronney was a 1949 graduate of Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge and a 1953 graduate of LSU with a BS in Education. Upon graduation, he served his country in the Air Force. Upon completion of his service in 1959, Ronney returned to LSU and earned his BS in Mechanical Engineering. Ronney is survived by his five children; Tracey Alonzo of Baton Rouge, LA, Jennifer Sartain (Parker) of Madison, MS, Charles Daigre (Penny) of Pleasant Shade, TN, Julia Huber of Pittsburgh, PA, and Scott Dillehay (Laura) of Cumming, GA, eleven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Marilyn Beasley Daigre, his parents, John Delmar and Mary Alice Pugh Daigre. Ronney was an avid LSU fan and was happiest when surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to Ecumenical Ministries of Fairhope AL, 564 Fairhope Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532, https://www.baldwinemi.org.