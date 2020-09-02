1/1
Ronnie Davidson Sr.
Ronnie passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge at the age of 68. He was a native of Mesa, Arizona and a resident of Port Allen. Ronnie was a retired brick mason. Visiting will be on Friday, September 4th, in at Wilbert Funeral Home, 24120 Railroad Avenue, Plaquemine, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m., conducted by Rev. Greg Bratcher. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge at 2 p.m. Ronnie is survived by his children, Ronnie Davidson Jr., Rhonda Parton, and Rochelle Davidson; grandchildren, Trent Parton, Allyson Parton, Tessa Parton; sister-in-law, Pauline Davidson; brother-in-law, JP Teal; numerous nieces and nephews. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Mary Edwards Davidson; siblings, Charles Davidson, Sue Keith and husband Lee, Jerry Davidson, Dorothy Teal; 2 infant siblings, Carl and Jimmy Davidson. Pallbearers will be Hank, Ray and Cody Davidson, Jacob and Jeff Teal, Trevor and Chandler Diaz. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
SEP
4
Burial
02:00 PM
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
September 2, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
