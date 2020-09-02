Ronnie passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge at the age of 68. He was a native of Mesa, Arizona and a resident of Port Allen. Ronnie was a retired brick mason. Visiting will be on Friday, September 4th, in at Wilbert Funeral Home, 24120 Railroad Avenue, Plaquemine, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m., conducted by Rev. Greg Bratcher. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge at 2 p.m. Ronnie is survived by his children, Ronnie Davidson Jr., Rhonda Parton, and Rochelle Davidson; grandchildren, Trent Parton, Allyson Parton, Tessa Parton; sister-in-law, Pauline Davidson; brother-in-law, JP Teal; numerous nieces and nephews. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Mary Edwards Davidson; siblings, Charles Davidson, Sue Keith and husband Lee, Jerry Davidson, Dorothy Teal; 2 infant siblings, Carl and Jimmy Davidson. Pallbearers will be Hank, Ray and Cody Davidson, Jacob and Jeff Teal, Trevor and Chandler Diaz. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.