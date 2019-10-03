Ronnie Dwaine Ward, Jr., was born December 19, 1992 in Baton Rouge, LA. He departed this life on September 27, 2019 as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was a devoted father, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He leaves to cherish his memory, two children, his parents, his grandparents, three sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visiting at Hall Celebration Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 12 Noon until religious service at 1 PM.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019