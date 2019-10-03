Ronnie Dwaine Ward (1992 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie Dwaine Ward.
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hall Celebration Center
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Hall Celebration Center
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ronnie Dwaine Ward, Jr., was born December 19, 1992 in Baton Rouge, LA. He departed this life on September 27, 2019 as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was a devoted father, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He leaves to cherish his memory, two children, his parents, his grandparents, three sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visiting at Hall Celebration Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 12 Noon until religious service at 1 PM.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.