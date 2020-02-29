Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie E. McAdams. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Service 2:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ronnie E. McAdams, 74, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in his home after a heroic two year battle with Glioblastoma on Thursday, February 27, 2020. His strength and courage battling his illness also reflected the manner in which he lived his everyday life as a son, husband, father, role model, mentor, co-worker and grandfather. Ronnie was born on May 16, 1945. He was a graduate of Istrouma High School where he was a gifted athlete and an All-American member of the 1960-1963 Football State Champion Indians. After high school he attended Memphis State University on a football scholarship. Ronnie began his professional career at Ralph's Electronics where he worked for 20 years. He retired from Westgate/Dow Chemical after 25 years of service as an Instrument Tech Specialist. He is preceded in death by his parents, Iris Evelyn and J. E. McAdams and his wife, Vivian McAdams. He is survived by his former wife, Linda DeLatte, children Chuck McAdams, James McAdams and Rhonda McAdams Thompson, three grandchildren and one sister Janice McAdams Gill. Step-children Susan Smith, Carole Moffatt, David Neames and eight step-grandchildren. Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, March 3 at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA, visitation from 12:00 pm until time of service. Internment to follow at Green Oaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA. Pallbearers are Ricky McAdams, Kevin Moffatt, Mike Smith, Michael Smith, Keith Knapps and Bronson Story. Honorary Pallbearers are David Neames and Jerome Calhoun. Special thanks to Nancy McKenzie and family for being part of his life and Nancy McKenzie for the invaluable help and loving care throughout his illness. The family also thanks MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, TX, The Perkins Row Neurological Medical Center, Peggy Vogel RN and staff of Cardinal Hospice for their care and Mark Blair of Pilots for Patients who uses his private plane and resources to help the terminally ill. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020

