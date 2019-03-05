|
Ronnie Harold Wilson, a native of Pike County, MS, and a 20-year resident of Denham Springs, LA, and formerly of Baker, LA, passed away at OLOL on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 77 after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was a 1959 graduate of Progress High School, Pike County, MS and attended Southwest MS Jr. College in Summit, MS. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Tonopah, Nevada and San Bernandino, CA. He retired from Hilcorp Energy in 2011. He loved his children and grandchildren with his whole heart. He was an avid reader, having read thousands of books in his lifetime. He was an ordained deacon, serving 15 years at Brownsfield Baptist Church and 18 years at Faith Baptist Church in Baker, LA. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Glen Wilson; 9-year-old granddaughter, Meagan Ash; 7-year-old grandson, Collin Wilson; brother-in-law, Jimmy Smith; sister-in-law Betty Sue Smith; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alton and Frances Smith. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Katie Nell Smith Wilson; children, Monica Wilson Ash Vosburg and husband Chris, Kenny Wilson and wife Angie, and Jennifer Wilson Penton and husband, David; 9 grandchildren, Lacey Ash Sykes and husband Steve, Dillon Ash, Kailee Ash, Caleb Wilson and wife Madison, Evie Wilson, Amanda Penton, Cody Penton, David Penton, and Bailey Penton; step-grandchildren, Adeline Holifield, CJ Vosburg, and Chelsea Vosburg; 6 great-grandchildren, Lila Sykes, Everett Sykes, Anadelle Sykes, Piper Wilson, Baylor Lane Wilson (who is expected to join the family in July), Noah Ash, Diana Penton; step-great-grandson, Kyler Sykes; brothers, Larry Wilson and wife Dottie, Rex Wilson and wife Susan; brother-in-law, Raiford Smith and wife Nancy; sister-in-law, Janet Alford Smith Wooley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Denham Springs and a member of Brooks Gully's Sunday School class, where he was proud to be called one of Brooks' "boys." Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 12 p.m. with Rev. Bill Boulton officiating. Graveside will be at Silver Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 3020 Silver Drive, Pike County MS at 3 p.m. Pallbearers are members of Ronnie's Sunday School class. Special thanks to his urologist Dr. Mark Posner, oncology Dr. Daniel LaVie, and cardiologist Dr. Andrew Smith for their kind and compassionate care. Thanks also to Kathleen Dawkins' Sunday School Class for the endless supply of food and prayerful support during this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Building Fund at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs; or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148-0142 in memory of Meagan Ash; or to Launch Therapy Center, 601 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs, LA in memory of Collin Wilson.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie Harold Wilson.
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
