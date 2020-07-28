1/1
Ronnie Joseph "Snake Eye" Gauthier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronnie Joseph "Snake Eye" Gauthier entered into eternal rest at Heritage Manor of Baton Rouge on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was a 69 year old native of New Roads, Louisiana. Viewing will be held at St. Francis Chapel, New Roads, on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 9:00 am until 9:50 am; an invitation only service will be conducted by Rev. Edward Chiffriller; interment in church cemetery (in compliance with CDC, masks and social distancing required at all services). Survivors include his siblings, Edward (Linda), Michael, and Alvin (Nettie) Gauthier; Mary Lynn Gauthier-Lewis (Willie), Cleta Guichard, Jackie Patterson (William), Lorraine Palmer and Patty Johnson(Carmen); nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his parents,Edward and Olivia Gauthier, Sr.; and brothers, Lester and Gill Gauthier. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
09:00 - 09:45 AM
St. Francis Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved