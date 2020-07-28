Ronnie Joseph "Snake Eye" Gauthier entered into eternal rest at Heritage Manor of Baton Rouge on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was a 69 year old native of New Roads, Louisiana. Viewing will be held at St. Francis Chapel, New Roads, on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 9:00 am until 9:50 am; an invitation only service will be conducted by Rev. Edward Chiffriller; interment in church cemetery (in compliance with CDC, masks and social distancing required at all services). Survivors include his siblings, Edward (Linda), Michael, and Alvin (Nettie) Gauthier; Mary Lynn Gauthier-Lewis (Willie), Cleta Guichard, Jackie Patterson (William), Lorraine Palmer and Patty Johnson(Carmen); nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his parents,Edward and Olivia Gauthier, Sr.; and brothers, Lester and Gill Gauthier. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

