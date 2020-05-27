Ronnie K. Ballard
1949 - 2020
Ronnie K. Ballard AKA "Fred Dee Wigglesmire" was a resident of Pine Grove, LA, and passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born April 11, 1949 in Baton Rouge, LA and was 71 years of age. He is survived by his sister, Brenda Ballard McMorris; life long friend, Ralph Thompson; nieces, Holleigh Crow (Brett) and Shannon Brasseaux (Josh); nephews, Valmon E. McMorris (Nikki), Todd R. Ballard, Jr. (Katie), and Jeremy K. Ghaffari; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by wife, Rebecca Darlene McMorris Ballard; parents, Evans and Helen Ballard; brothers, Terry G. Ballard and Todd R. Ballard, Sr.; and nephew, Shawn Revel. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:30AM until religious services at 11:30AM on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Services conducted by Dr. Charles A. Ray. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pine Grove. Pallbearers will be Manny Falcon, Dwight Falcon, Murphy Jenkins, Jr., Collins Jenkins, Brett Crow, and Val McMorris. Honorary Pallbearers will be Trenton Crow and Vance Crow. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
MAY
30
Service
11:30 AM
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
2 entries
May 27, 2020
Ronnie I put away our Connect Four Game last night. We will continue our game when I see you again. I love you my friend.
Tojo Ballard
Friend
May 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pat and Ginger Sullivan
Friend
