Ronnie entered into eternal rest on May 14, 2019 at the age of 64. Survived by his sisters, Nellie Valery and Josie (Louis) Critney; brothers, Ernest James, Sr. and Larry (Debbie) James, Sr. Preceded in death by his father, Dock James, Jr.; mother, Sylvia Paul James; brothers, Jessie James, Willie James, Wilson James, Benny James and Frank James; sister, Ruth Schofield. Visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Second Baptist Church of West Baton Rouge, 3261 Southern Pacific Rd., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Larry James, Sr. officiating. Interment Second Baptist Church Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019