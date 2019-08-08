Ronnie Lee (Thin Man) McCastle, a native and resident of Prairieville, LA, was born on August 20, 1954 in New Orleans, LA to the late Mary Gail Scott Vincent of Prairieville, LA and the late Seath McCastle of Baton Rouge, LA. He passed away on August 3, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA at The Crossing Hospice. Ronnie was reared by his grandparents, the late Ethel and Eugene Scott. He leaves to cherish his memories one son, Jonathon Johnson (Lauwanna) of Geismar, LA, six sisters; Sandra Marie Scott, Prairieville, LA, Mary Alice (James) Johnson, Geismar, LA, Joan Gray, Mooresville, NC, Barbara Robinson, Stockton, CA, Terrell (Norman) Gillis, Beaumont, TX, Tanya (Eric) Cain, Zachary, LA, Four brothers; Leonard (Shirley) McCastle of Baton Rouge, LA, John (Paula) Wendell, NC, Eric McCastle, Baton Rouge, LA, and Cedric (Charlene) McCastle of Baton Rouge, LA, Five grandchildren, Four Great-grandchildren, and a host of other family members and friends. Visitation will be Saturday August 10, 2019 from 9AM until funeral services at 11AM at Lawson-Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, 511 W. Toby St., Gonzales, LA 70737. Burial will follow in the Mt. Gillion B.C. cemetery. Lawson-Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019