May 24-1978 - July 7-2019. Sergeant First Class Ronnie Lewis Scott Jr. passed away at his home on July 7, 2019 at the age of 41 years old. He was a devoted and loving father, son, brother, cousin, nephew and friend. He was a native of Plaquemine and a resident of Walker, La. Visitation will be held at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen, 440 South Alexander Avenue, Port Allen, LA on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 9 a.m. until services at 11:30 a.m., conducted by Rev. Christopher Capaldo. Graveside services, with full military honors, will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, LA. He was a 1996 graduate of East Ascension High School and attended Texas State University where he studied psychology. Ronnie's military service includes twelve years of service, with combat deployments to Bosnia and Iraq as a Tank crew member in the Army, attaining the rank of Sergeant First Class. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, two Army Commendation Medals, four Army Achievement Medals, three Non-Commissioned Officer Development Ribbons, three Army Good Conduct Medals, both Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and Service Medals, Armed Forces Service Medal, two Overseas Service Ribbons and the NATO Medal. He was very proud to have served with Charlie Company of the Elite 1/37 Armored Battalion of the First Brigade, First Armored Division, also known as the "Bandits." He was renowned as one of the best Tank Commanders in the Division. Ronnie leaves behind 3 sons: Peyton, Jericho and Elijah; mother, Pansy Comeaux Gassie and husband Jim; father, Ronnie Sr. and husband Mark; sister, Amy Scott and wife Stephanie; grandmother, Hazel Marionneaux; lifelong special friends, Tammy McCaskill and Jesse Deroche; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, along with his Army buddies whom he considered brothers. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Norman and Dolores Mixon Comeaux; and grandfather, Louis M. Marionneaux Jr. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a trust fund set up for Ronnie's son, Peyton Scott, at Cottonport Bank in Brusly, LA. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 12 to July 16, 2019