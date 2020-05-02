Ronnie Lynn Moore
Ronnie Lynn Moore, a resident of Baton Rouge, and native of Houma, LA entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 56. He was a retired Ground Keeper for Resthaven Gardens of Memory Funeral Home. He leaves to cherish his memory, three daughters, Monna Johnson, Ronniesha Moore, Ronniya Moore; the love of his life, Shawanta Jones; three sisters, Carolyn Lee Stevens (Louis), Doris Moore, Lorraine M. Jordan; seven brothers, Lenoise Celestine (Ruth), Lioneal Moore (Karen), Larry Moore (Deidre), Michael Celestine (Carla), Alonzo Moore, Jr. (Verina), Lonnie Paul Moore (Dana) and Leon Moore (Kathy); one aunt, Gladys Tayler of Fayette, MS; eight grandchildren; his extended family, Artriona Jones, Ariona Jones, and Arbriona Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was a member of the McKinley High School Class of 1981. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eola Moore and Alonzo Moore; three brothers, Wallace Barnes, Willie Moore, Charles Moore; and a sister, Cynthia Celestine. The family would like to give special thanks to Scotlandville DeVita Dialysis Center, and The Palliative Care Staff at OLOL. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020. Rev. J. L. Decuir, officiating; Hall Davis and Son in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online guest book.

Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 4, 2020.
You will be missed dearly, Ronnie. Our family's deepest sympathy to Carol Lee, Poochie, Lionel, Larry, Loretta and Mike and the entire Celestine/Moore families. We love y'all. Sabrina Green & Family
Sabrina Green
Unc moe you will never be forgotten!!
We love you.
Johnell (June) Taylor
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Poochie
Brother
God is only a prayer away. He will wipe the tears from your eyes. I am so sorry about Moe. Family, you have my deepest condolences. Remember, memories bring comfort. Remember your good times with your loved one and share them with others. Sorrow will fade and joy will come.
Dianne
Family
We love and will forever miss u Monica,Brittany,Dee,rara,major and baby girl Morgan #1,mom loretta Jordan
Monica Jordan
U in a better place we love u brother
Lorraine Jordan
Monica Jordan.
Condolences to Family
Debra. Conway
Friend
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lakisha
Family
