Ronnie Lynn Moore, a resident of Baton Rouge, and native of Houma, LA entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 56. He was a retired Ground Keeper for Resthaven Gardens of Memory Funeral Home. He leaves to cherish his memory, three daughters, Monna Johnson, Ronniesha Moore, Ronniya Moore; the love of his life, Shawanta Jones; three sisters, Carolyn Lee Stevens (Louis), Doris Moore, Lorraine M. Jordan; seven brothers, Lenoise Celestine (Ruth), Lioneal Moore (Karen), Larry Moore (Deidre), Michael Celestine (Carla), Alonzo Moore, Jr. (Verina), Lonnie Paul Moore (Dana) and Leon Moore (Kathy); one aunt, Gladys Tayler of Fayette, MS; eight grandchildren; his extended family, Artriona Jones, Ariona Jones, and Arbriona Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was a member of the McKinley High School Class of 1981. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eola Moore and Alonzo Moore; three brothers, Wallace Barnes, Willie Moore, Charles Moore; and a sister, Cynthia Celestine. The family would like to give special thanks to Scotlandville DeVita Dialysis Center, and The Palliative Care Staff at OLOL. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020. Rev. J. L. Decuir, officiating; Hall Davis and Son in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online guest book.

