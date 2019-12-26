Ronnie O. (``) Davis Sr.

Obituary
Ronnie O. "Dig Man" Davis, Sr. departed this life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Chateau Terrebonne Health Care, Houma, LA. He was 60, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Visitation on Saturday December 28, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA , 985-369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
