Ronny "Sam" Chandler Sr.
Ronny 'Sam' Chandler, Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior September 23, 2020 at his home in Watson, LA. Ronny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and he will be missed by all who knew him. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed working in his garden. He is survived; sons and daughters-in-law, Ron and Ashley Chandler, and Robby and Gracie Chandler; grandchildren, Brennan Chandler and wife, Amelia, Brittney Cotten and husband, Greg, Sam Mahaffey and husband, Douglas, Laney Chandler, Kaylee "Toot" Chandler, Mia Chandler, Abby Erwin, Colby Erwin, and Kaitlyn Jones; great-grandchildren, Brecken Chandler, Jase Chandler, Mason Mahaffey, McKinley Mahaffey, Ridge Cotten, and Sage Cotten; brothers, Ricky Chandler and wife Barbara and Rudy Chandler and wife Loretta, sister, Rexine Chandler Bennett, sister-in-law, Geneva Englehorn as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Wanda Chandler, parents, Arnold and Nadine Whitehead Chandler; and brother, Rodney Chandler. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Bridgeway Hospice for the love and care given to Ronny through his journey and special friend Robyn Lockwood. A celebration of his life will be held at Live Oak Baptist Church, Watson, on Friday, September 25 at 6 p.m. with visitation starting at 5 p.m. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Live Oak Baptist Church
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Live Oak Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
