Ronqullian I. "Ron" Wagner departed this life on Thursday March 7, 2019 at Medical Center of Southeast Texas. He was 43, a native of Thibodaux, LA and a resident of Houston, TX. Visitation on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Allen Chapel AME Church, 1104 Lagarde St., Thibodaux, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronqullian I. 'Ron' Wagner.
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019