Ronqullian I. "Ron" Wagner departed this life on Thursday March 7, 2019 at Medical Center of Southeast Texas. He was 43, a native of Thibodaux, LA and a resident of Houston, TX. Visitation on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Allen Chapel AME Church, 1104 Lagarde St., Thibodaux, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronqullian I. 'Ron' Wagner.
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019