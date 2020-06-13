Rooke Everill, age 59, of Celina, Texas, went to meet his heavenly father on May 14, 2020. Born August 17, 1960, in Pensacola, FL, to Peter and Maude (Tully) Everill, Rooke spent his formative years in Picayune, MS. Rooke was a '78 graduate of Picayune Memorial High School and an '83 grad of University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Merchandising and was a fraternal member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He married Michele Payne Everill, a native of New Orleans, on March 20, 2003, and most recently attended Legacy Church. Through ingenuity and sheer determination, Rooke was a successful entrepreneur with an enviable record of accomplishments. As President/Co-Owner of Fini Enterprises in Celina, TX, he received a patent for Liquid Ferric Sulfate, a key treatment chemical relied upon by numerous municipal and industrial water plants across North America. Along the way, he developed North Preston Lake Estates so that homeowners could build their dream home in a country setting. Rooke's most recent venture was the development of AeRooke Mechanical Services, where he excelled as an Industrial Mechanical Contractor/Consultant. During his more than 35 years in business, Rooke left a favorably indelible mark on countless professional associates, partners and employees. Rooke cherished time with his family, enjoyed going to concerts and venturing into numerous personal interests. Besides rebuilding antique pedal cars and jukeboxes, he had a real passion for the many facets of aviation. Rooke flew his Piper 180 out of TxAerosport Aerodrome, an airpark he developed that served as host to numerous Texas-style aviation "events". His love for vintage aircraft manifested itself through another business undertaking, AeRooke Services, which delivered several stunning rebuilds and restorations. Rooke pursued his dreams with vigor and developed many great friendships along the way. He is survived by his beloved wife, Michele Everill, his children, Natalie Rooke Everill of Celina, TX, Nicholas Spizale of Celina, TX and Rebecca Winter Duncan, husband Ty, of Spring TX; his granddaughters, Fallon and Josephine Duncan; his parents, Col. Peter and Maude Everill of McKinney TX; his brothers, Col. Kenneth Everill, wife Michelle, of McKinney TX and Col. Jon Everill, wife Christina, of Spring TX; his niece, Mattie Everill; his nephews, Tully Everill, Louie Peguero and Robert Ingle; and many cousins. Rooke was preceded in death by his uncle, Barney Edwin Tully; his aunts, Rosa Louise Fenn & Alicia Sandra DuBois. Rooke was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The joy that he brought to so many will live on indefinitely through vivid memories. The memorial service will be held at 3R's Ranch, located at 1695 N. Coit Road, Prosper, TX 75078, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. The memorial service will be presided over by Pastor Steve Smothermon of Legacy Church. A celebration of life will follow the memorial service from 5:00-8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Rooke Everill's memory. To convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.