Roosevelt Daniels entered into eternal rest on March 31, 2019 at the age of 80. Survived by his wife, Margie Daniels; 3 daughters; 2 sons. Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, April 6, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 736 N. 35th St., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Melvin R. Rushing Jr. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
