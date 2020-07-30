1/1
Roosevelt Feast
Roosevelt Feast, a retired heavy equipment operator with East Baton Rouge City Parish Government with over 20 years of service, passed away Thursday July 23, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Hospital at the age of 60. He also worked as a driver with Dr. Plantz Chiropractor. He leaves to cherish his memories his Wife Clester Jackson Feast, Children Trenton )Robym) Williams, Brenee Williams, Kierria Nicole Feast, Devon Feast, Chelsea Jackson, and Jonathan Jackson, Five Grandchildren, Brothers Pharoah (Cynthia) Johnson, Manuel (Gail) Feast, Walter (Beverly) Feast, Vincent (Irene) Feast, Gerald Wayne Feast, Floyd Feast, and Larry Feast, Sister in laws Beddie Johnson, Geraldine (Kenneth) Franklin, Ava (Edward) Profit, and Debbie Allen, Aunts, Uncles, and numerous other Relatives and Friends. Visiting Saturday August 01, 2020 11:00 am until Religious Service at 1:00 pm at Bible World Christian Center 1771 N Lobdell Blvd Baton Rouge, La 70806. MASK REQUIRED. Interment in Winnfield Memorial Park. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bible World Christian Center
AUG
1
Service
01:00 PM
Bible World Christian Center
Funeral services provided by
Resting Place Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
7840 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 447-8222
