Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also." John 14:1-3. Roosevelt Gordon transitioned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the divine age of 70. He was a native and resident of Greensburg, Louisiana. Roosevelt was a 1968 graduate of St. Helena High School. After graduating high school, Roosevelt continued his studies at Southern University and A&M College of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He briefly studied Marketing before being drafted into the United States Army. He toured Germany from 1970 until 1973, during the Vietnam War. After leaving the Army, he settled in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and began working as a Plant Operator in the Oil & Gas Industry at Ethyl Corporation for 13 years. Roosevelt embarked upon many career opportunities throughout his lifetime. In 2012, he retired from Greenwell Springs Hospital, after serving 26 years in Law Enforcement. He was integrious, loyal, well respected, and had an exceptional work ethic. Public Viewing at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg, Louisiana 70441 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – until private religious services at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Moses A. Simms Jr., D.Min. Officiating. Interment: Turner Chapel Cemetery - Greensburg, Louisiana. The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff at New Century Hospice, Dr. Brianna McDaniel and staff at Benson Dermatology & Skin Cancer in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, and Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge Telemetry Unit for all the love and compassion shown to our father. Due to COVID-19 the viewing is open to the public, but there will be limited attendance for the service. Masks are mandatory for both public viewing and private religious services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store