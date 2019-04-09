Roosevelt J. Breaux Jr.

Roosevelt J. Breaux, Jr. departed this life on April 4, 2019 at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 75, a native of Klotzville, LA. Visitation on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Visitation to continue on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 720 Talbot Ave, Thibodaux, LA at 9:00am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Entombment in St. Joseph Mausoleum. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. 70390. www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
