Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Roosevelt Ross entered into eternal rest on October 20, 2019 at the age of 86. Survived by his children, Larry Ross Sr., Jacqueline Ross, Gloria Spears Galloway and Felix Spears; step-children, Earlene Hamilton, Lewis Nelson, Walter Ross and Floyd Edwards. Visitation Saturday, October 26, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Albert Hall, officiating. Interment Mt. Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
