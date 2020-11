Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Roosevelt Steptoe, PhD passed away on November 20, 2020. The family will have a private service for immediate family only due to COVID-19. The full Obituary will be posted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Southern University or the Southern University Alumni Federation. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.

