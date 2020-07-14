Rosa C. Huff, a native of Jackson, Mississippi and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has passed away, July 12, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Lakewood Cemetery in Jackson, Mississippi. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and friend. She graduated Murrah High School in Jackson, MS and attended The University of Mississippi where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Jackson Huff, Jr., her infant son, Scott Andrew Huff, her sister, Olive Norcross and her parents Morrison H. and Mabel Caldwell. She is survived by her son, Matt Huff and daughter-in-law Jerolyn Huff of Baton Rouge, LA; her daughter Kelly Huff Lucas, and son-in-law Harald Lucas of The Woodlands, TX; her granddaughters Claire Huff and Sudie Lucas. She is also survived by her Caldwell and Huff families, as well as dear friends. She will lovingly be remembered by her two precious granddaughters as "Nana". In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rosa's memory to First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd. Baton Rouge, 70802.

